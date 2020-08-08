Saturday’s clouds signal a 20% chance of rain and, helpfully for the thousands of Long Islanders who still lack power, will curb the daytime high to just 79 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday should be similar, the weather service said, though there may be patchy fog before 9 a.m. and it is expected to be a few degrees warmer.

And then look out: the next three days could be scorchers. Said the meteorologists: "There is increasing consensus and confidence that portions of the region will reach mid 90s heat indices Monday through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday, as temperatures will range five to 10 degrees above normal."

There is a 30% chance of showers on Thursday and a 40% chance of downpours on Friday.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 74° Cloudy 78°/69° 78°/69° SEE FULL FORECAST