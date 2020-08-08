TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cloudy with highs in the 70s, rain possible

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Saturday’s clouds signal a 20% chance of rain and, helpfully for the thousands of Long Islanders who still lack power, will curb the daytime high to just 79 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday should be similar, the weather service said, though there may be patchy fog before 9 a.m. and it is expected to be a few degrees warmer.

And then look out: the next three days could be scorchers. Said the meteorologists: "There is increasing consensus and confidence that portions of the region will reach mid 90s heat indices Monday through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday, as temperatures will range five to 10 degrees above normal."

There is a 30% chance of showers on Thursday and a 40% chance of downpours on Friday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

