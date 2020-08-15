Saturday will be a fine day for a picnic, hike, bike ride or nearly any outdoor activity, as forecasters predict sunshine and a high of 80 degrees — and no rain is predicted until very early Sunday morning.

Swimmers, however, face a moderate risk of rip currents Saturday at Atlantic Ocean beaches and a high risk on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

But that didn't seem to deter some beachgoers: As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Field 6 at Jones Beach had already filled to capacity and was closed to additional traffic. Field 3 at Robert Moses State Park had reached capacity by 9 a.m., according to the state parks' website.

On Sunday there is a 40% chances of showers and it will be a cooler 74 degrees.

Any Sunday downpours may differ from current predictions, however, depending on which model proves more accurate, the weather service said.

"A challenging forecast is setting up for Sunday with respect to rain chances for the area," the weather service said.

Forecasters added: "Light rain/drizzle will be possible in advance of the main system on Sunday morning from NYC on east as the column begins to saturate."

However, the East End may see more rain.

"The latest model guidance has generally trended a bit further north with the track/placement of this feature, which would lead to a more widespread rainfall event, for at least southeastern Long Island," the weather service said.

The odds of showers on Monday are 30% and otherwise it should be sunny with a high of 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday should offer fair weather with the same daytime highs.

Though once again there is a 30% chance of a damp Thursday, Friday looks bright and clear. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s both days.

And a tropical storm about 280 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island, appears headed away from the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Kyle is expected to head east in open waters, the National Hurricane Center said.

Another tropical storm, named Josephine, is in the Caribbean, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico may lie in its path.

"Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week," the National Hurricane Center said.