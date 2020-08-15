TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny and warm, rip current risk

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Saturday will be a fine day for a picnic, hike, bike ride or nearly any outdoor activity, as forecasters predict sunshine and a high of 80 degrees — and no rain is predicted until very early Sunday morning.

Swimmers, however, face a moderate risk of rip currents Saturday at Atlantic Ocean beaches and a high risk on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

But that didn't seem to deter some beachgoers: As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Field 6 at Jones Beach had already filled to capacity and was closed to additional traffic. Field 3 at Robert Moses State Park had reached capacity by 9 a.m., according to the state parks' website.

On Sunday there is a 40% chances of showers and it will be a cooler 74 degrees.

Any Sunday downpours may differ from current predictions, however, depending on which model proves more accurate, the weather service said.

"A challenging forecast is setting up for Sunday with respect to rain chances for the area," the weather service said.

Forecasters added: "Light rain/drizzle will be possible in advance of the main system on Sunday morning from NYC on east as the column begins to saturate."

However, the East End may see more rain.

"The latest model guidance has generally trended a bit further north with the track/placement of this feature, which would lead to a more widespread rainfall event, for at least southeastern Long Island," the weather service said.

The odds of showers on Monday are 30% and otherwise it should be sunny with a high of 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday should offer fair weather with the same daytime highs. 

Though once again there is a 30% chance of a damp Thursday, Friday looks bright and clear. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s both days.

And a tropical storm about 280 miles southeast of Providence, Rhode Island, appears headed away from the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Kyle is expected to head east in open waters, the National Hurricane Center said.

Another tropical storm, named Josephine, is in the Caribbean, and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico may lie in its path.

"Josephine is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next day or two followed by a turn toward the northwest late this weekend or early next week," the National Hurricane Center said.   

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

A utility crew restores power to angry residents Brown: How many calls does it take to get the lights turned on?
Pilar Moya-Mancera, executive director of Housing Help Inc., Census takers on way to nonresponding LI addresses
President Donald Trump speaks as Rudy Giuliani, an Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union
Police on Claywood Drive in Brentwood on Friday Suffolk police: Man shot, injured by officer in Brentwood
A box of absentee ballots wait to be Cuomo to sign bill allowing COVID-19 as reason to get absentee ballot
Capital Electric employees based out of Riverside, Missouri, PSEG LI says it's ready for the next storm
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search