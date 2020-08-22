Saturday will be a fine though hot summer day to spend outside with sunshine and the thermometer rising to the mid 80s, though the humidity has returned, forecasters said.

Atlantic Ocean beach swimmers and surfers on Saturday should take note: there will be a moderate risk of rip currents.

And there are two named tropical storms developing, the National Hurricane Center said, though neither is expected to head up the East Coast.

Saturday night will be cloudy. Sunday will start off with much the same weather as the day before until the afternoon, when there is a 20% chance of storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s weather likely will mirror Sunday’s though it will be a few degrees warmer, with a daytime high in the upper 80s.

"After dry starts on both Sunday and Monday, shower and thunderstorm chances will increase during the afternoon into early evening as a surface trough develops across the region," the weather service said. "The best chances for precipitation will be north and west of New York City."

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all should be hot and sunny. Friday has a 40% chance of rain, and that should curb the sultry heat of the preceding days, the forecasters said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Referring to the Sunday to Friday period, the weather service said: "Temperatures through much of the long term period will be several degrees above average, with highs generally in the mid 80s to around 90 and overnight lows in the 60s and 70s."

It added: "The warmest days look to be Monday and Tuesday ahead of the potential cold frontal passage, and heat index values could approach the mid 90s in spots."

Predictions for an unusually high number of Atlantic basin storms appear to be correct with Tropical Storm Laura prompting the National Hurricane Center to issue a tropical storm warning for islands including Puerto Rico. Its track looks likely to hit Florida’s southwest tip on Monday morning before heading toward Alabama and Mississippi, possibly as a hurricane.

Further west, Tropical storm Marco threatens the Yucatan peninsula, the experts said.