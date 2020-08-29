The remnants of Hurricane Laura are expected to bring some strong thunderstorms to Long Island on Saturday and cooler temperatures through the week.

While rain may arrive Saturday morning, the brunt of the storm is forecast to hit Saturday afternoon. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds with gusts reaching near 60 mph, which could bring down tree limbs and power lines, according to an advisory by the National Weather Service.

Nassau County and western Suffolk County may be most severely hit after 2 p.m., forecasters say. Most regions should receive about an inch of rain, with up to two inches in some areas that could cause flash flooding.

Hempstead Town officials said they are clearing storm drains and preparing equipment to remove downed trees.

The storm is also expected to bring a cold front to the region that should keep temperatures mild through the week. Saturday is forecast to see highs in the mid-70s and high temperatures are only expected to reach the mid-70s or 80 degrees through the rest of the week.