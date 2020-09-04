Friday will be a bit of a late-summer scorcher, with a daytime high of 86 degrees combined with the dreaded moist air that amplifies the heat, but after that Long Islanders can anticipate a string of cooler yet still sunny days — including Monday’s Labor Day holiday — with much drier air, forecasters said.

No rain is expected until perhaps late next Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s heat and humidity may tempt swimmers and surfers, who will face a moderate risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches.

And that humidity may decline later Friday as a cold front arrives, though afternoon sea breezes may slow it down, the weather service said.

"Some slightly drier air will follow the prefrontal trough this morning with a more distinct drop in dew points with the actual cold front passage later today," the weather service said. "Dew points are expected to fall into the 50s inland by early afternoon and then gradually make it to the coast late in the day.

Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday all should offer just about perfect summer weather with lots of sunshine, daytime highs in the upper 70s and only gradually rising humidity.

On Saturday, the weather service, "Humidity levels will be on the comfortable side as dew points are likely to fall into the 40s in the afternoon. Some moderation is likely on Sunday as the high builds offshore."

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Clouds may return Wednesday and there is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs are expected to be around 80 degrees.