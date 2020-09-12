Long Islanders are in for a mostly sunny stretch, with clear skies and low humidity Saturday along with a comfortable daytime high of 70 degrees — and any rain on Sunday now likely is delayed until nightfall, the forecasters said.

While Monday may be overcast, no downpours are then forecast through Thursday, with temperatures during the day running from a high of 80 degrees on Monday to a low of 70 on Tuesday — and then bouncing around the mid-70s, the National Weather Service said.

Anyone venturing into the Atlantic Ocean should be wary: there is a high risk of rip currents on Saturday and Sunday — and, courtesy of Tropical Storm Paulette — all the way into midweek, the experts said.

Now about 645 miles southeast of Bermuda, Paulette likely will strengthen into a hurricane as it heads northwest, approaching Bermuda on Sunday night and early Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, before it reverses course and heads northeast out to sea.

The muggy air that can amplify hot weather will not afflict Long Islanders this weekend, said the weather service, which predicted Sunday's daytime high will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday's, reaching 75 degrees.

Moderate temperatures, "coupled with dew points in the upper 40s to lower 50s, will make for very comfortable conditions at the tail end of summer," the weather service said.

Showers and even thunderstorms may arrive Sunday but not until around 11 p.m., the weather service said, estimating the odds of rain at 40%.

And Monday’s clouds should gradually lift, with almost all of the rest of the week looking bright.

"High pressure will then build in from the Great Lakes early next week, centering over the region Tuesday night before heading south of the region Wednesday into Wednesday night," the weather service aid.

When air falls in a column down to the Earth, it dries and warms, experts explain, which is why that high pressure delivers fine weather.

The weather service added: "Another cold front will then gradually approach for the late week period."