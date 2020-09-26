Early-morning fog, clouds, possible rain and atypically warm temperatures will greet Long Islanders Saturday — and these same features likely will dominate the next week’s weather, forecasters said.

Any Saturday downpours may hold off until midday, when the odds of rain are 30%, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

The expected daytime high of 72 degrees is a few degrees warmer than the forecast for Sunday, which also could begin with morning fog and then clouds — but no rain is predicted until after midnight.

The muggy forecast partly can be blamed on tropical storm Beta as its remnants "will pass through the area today providing only a low chance for showers into this afternoon," the forecasters said Saturday. "For the most part, this will be hit and miss with any rainfall being light."

The rip current risk for Atlantic Ocean beaches will be moderate Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said.

Monday’s shower odds are 40%, Tuesday’s are 50%.

"Temperatures overall are forecast to be several degrees above normal Tuesday and closer to normal thereafter," the weather service said.

And downpours also are likely Wednesday before midday and they may strike again Thursday morning, before the sun finally should appear. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s both days.

Friday’s forecast promises sunshine and a cooler high of 68 degrees, the weather service said.