Sunny skies on Saturday will bring the fine autumn weather Long Islanders may long for when summer blazes become tiresome, though it will be strikingly warm, with thermometers rising to 72 degrees Saturday — or about 10 degrees higher than usual, forecasters said.

After the recent string of rain-less days, 20 to 30 mph gusts of wind expected Saturday could allow fires to spread, warned the National Weather Service’s Islip office, which issued a hazardous weather statement.

Sunday, also expected to be sunny, will be cooler before potentially heavy rain arrives, with 1 to 3 inches forecast for Monday’s Columbus Day holiday. The showers will likely continue into Tuesday, the weather service said, and while both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be bright and clear, Friday also looks soggy.

Tropical Storm Delta, no longer a hurricane, deluged Louisiana with as much as one foot of rain and left hundreds of thousands without power. Some of the uncertainty about how much rain Long Island will receive, likely beginning about 3 a.m. on Monday, depends on how any "remnants" of that storm interact with moisture that may sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, the weather service said.

The National Hurricane Center, based in Miami, said "the center of Delta should move across northeastern Louisiana this morning and then across northern Mississippi and into the Tennessee Valley later today and Sunday."

It added, "As the remnants of Delta move further inland, 1 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, are expected in the Tennessee Valley and Mid-Atlantic through the weekend."

The high for Sunday on Long Island should be a little cooler than on Saturday — topping out at 68 degrees — and the breezes should be much milder, no faster than 10 mph, the weather service said.

Even if the coronavirus pandemic had not wiped out most crowd-drawing festivities, any Columbus Day parades would have had to contend with heavy rain, as the weather service assessed the odds of showers on Monday at 90%. The daytime high will be a cooler 62 degrees. Umbrella-destroying wind gusts could hit 28 mph.

The chance of downpours on Tuesday is 70% and it will be much warmer, with a high of 76 degrees anticipated during the day, the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the sun revisit Long Island skies, and the unusual autumn warmth will continue, with daytime highs in the low 70s.

Friday, a bit cooler with a daytime high of 67 degrees, might see more rain. The chance of showers is 40%.