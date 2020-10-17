Clearing skies and a cooler day — the high should just reach 59 degrees — with breezes noticeable but topping out at 14 mph, according to forecasters, will make for a fine autumn Saturday.

Temperatures then should warm back up, conceivably hitting the low 70s by midweek, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

Before that, jackets or sweaters are requested for Saturday night outings.

"The center of high pressure will build over the region tonight and with clear conditions and near-calm wind, inland temperatures will be falling into the mid-30s across a large portion of the region," the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fair ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 52° Fair 60°/43° 60°/43° SEE FULL FORECAST

Sunday will bring sunshine and a high during the day of 63 degrees. The night time low will only drop to the low 50s.

After that, the days and nights will be unusually warm.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"High temperatures for the work week look to be in the middle and upper 60s," the weather service said. "There is also potential for temperatures to push into the lower 70s, especially during the middle of the week. Lows will average in the upper 40s and lower 50s each night."

This short-term forecast for temperatures again reveals that this autumn is shaping up as an outlier.

The mean high temperature during October is 63 degrees and the low is 45.5, according to weather service records in Islip that started being kept in 1963.

The weather gods may prove fickle when it comes to any downpours. There is what the experts call a "slight chance" rain will dampen the "inland late Tuesday into Tuesday night and then again Wednesday night into Thursday as the next front may slowly approach the area."