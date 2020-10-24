Seattle-lovers will feel right at home on Long Island.

Long Island's weather will continue to mimic Seattle’s fog and misty rain on Saturday — and potentially, that is how Sunday could also begin before sunshine arrives after noon or so, forecasters said.

And look for the same sort of fog and drizzle and overcast skies to again show up on all but two days — Wednesday and Thursday — of the work week, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

"Fog and drizzle continue this morning, particularly across Long Island and southern Connecticut, as the area finds itself between Hurricane Epsilon far to the east and an approaching cold front to the west," the weather service said Saturday.

Hurricane Epsilon, whose winds have diminished to 75 mph, was 355 miles north-northeast of Bermuda and 815 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland at 5 a.m. Saturday, said the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, which warned the storm is causing rough seas all along the Eastern Seaboard.

"Swells from Epsilon will keep seas on the ocean elevated (five to eight feet) through Sunday night," the weather service said. By Monday afternoon, those swells should have calmed.

Saturday’s fog should have vanished by 8 a.m., it said, while the drizzle should quit by about 10 a.m., but clouds likely will linger. They will cap the high for the day at a cooler, though still rather warm, temperature for autumn of 67 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Saturday evening, look for a cooler and drier stream of air to sweep in.

"Winds will initially be gusty, and taper west to east toward late Saturday night," the weather service said. "Skies should clear with lows in the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s."

There is a 20% chance of showers before midday on Sunday, when the daytime high will just hit 55 degrees, the weather service said.

Rain may arrive Sunday night and there is a 50% chance of downpours on Monday. The odds of rain slip to a 40% chance on Tuesday, the forecasters said.

Temperatures during the day on both Monday and Tuesday should stick to the low 60s.

"So far it appears that Wednesday has a better chance of being a completely dry day with less moisture around, but will still go with slight chance (of) probability of precipitation as the jet streak could still be nearby," the weather service said.

For the moment, the weather service advises that Wednesday and Thursday should be at least partly sunny, but the odds of more rain on Friday are 40%.