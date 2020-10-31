Long Islanders could wake up Saturday morning to possible frost, though Halloween otherwise should be just fine for any costume displays around the neighborhood, with clear skies, light winds and a daytime high of 47 degrees, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service’s Islip office has issued a freeze warning for Suffolk that runs until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Clouds arrive Saturday night. And look out Sunday morning, when black ice might have formed on roads. Sunday’s skies likely will be overcast, and there may be periods of rain starting late in the afternoon, which could last into Monday, perhaps mixing with a bit of snow, the meteorologists said.

However, Tuesday’s Election Day should be bright and clear though a bit chilly.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Fair ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 43° Fair 47°/42° 47°/42° SEE FULL FORECAST

Snow and rain

While as much as two inches of snow fell Friday in Connecticut’s New Fairfield and 1½ inches in Monroe in Orange County, Suffolk County mainly saw trace amounts while Nassau saw none, the weather service said preliminary reports showed.

Rain, however, was quite abundant: at the top was Nassau’s Woodbury with 2.24 inches. Suffolk outpaced that, as East Setauket reported 2.68 inches.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Snow showers on Monday?

Temperatures have been rather volatile over the past couple of days and Saturday will be another day when they are expected to break from the norm, this time as high pressure sweeps in during the afternoon.

Thermometers will raise to the mid and upper 40s, the weather service predicted.

For part of the area, the weather service said, "This will be a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Skies will remain mostly sunny today."

On Saturday night, the weather service advised there is a "slight chance" of precipitation mainly across the Twin Forks of Long Island and New London County in Connecticut. Nightime temperatures will range around the 30s and lower 40s.

Sunday’s daytime high could ascend to 60 degrees, the weather service said. The odds of rain are 60%, though at most a half an inch is expected.

Still, the weather service said, "Some of the rain may be moderate to locally heavy across Long Island/Connecticut."

And umbrellas may do a full Mary Poppins, carrying the bearer away or more likely, blowing inside out.

"Winds could be gusty as well, mainly along the coast with south/southwest winds" hitting 35 mph, the weather service said.

Monday’s precipitation odds are just 30% but there may be rain and snow showers until around 11 a.m. After that, the skies should brighten though wind gusts could be stronger, hitting 41 mph, the weather service said.

Look for a daytime high on Monday of 46 degrees. It will be just a couple degrees warmer on a sunny Tuesday before thermometers again start zooming up, hitting 57 degrees Wednesday, 62 on Thursday and 63 on Friday, the experts said.

"Temps should moderate to near or slightly above normal through this period," the weather service said, referring to the Sunday to Friday stretch.