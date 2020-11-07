TODAY'S PAPER
Once again Long Islanders can look for morning fog on Saturday to lift off and the sunshine to appear, raising thermometers to 68 degrees, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

Sunny days are predicted until Wednesday’s Veterans Day, when there is a 60% chance of downpours.

Possibly, the high pressure system sitting off the Atlantic coast will push the New York metropolitan area into breaching records for warm November days: "A few record highs could be tied or broken" this weekend, the weather service said.

Sunday should be just as bright and clear as Saturday, with the same high during the day, the weather service said.

The fog may roll in Sunday night and stick around to obscure the roads on Monday morning, but then it once again should clear away, so expect lots of sun and a high during the day in the mid-60s, the forecasters said.

Tuesday should be delightfully similar. On Wednesday showers become likely, mainly after 1 p.m., the weather service said, as a cold front arrives from the Great Lakes.

Thursday sees the sun return, though the daytime high will be a touch cooler, in the low 60s, the weather service said.

On Friday, there is a 30% chance of showers. A high near 60 degrees is expected.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

