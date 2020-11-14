Saturday finally signals the start of chilly autumn weather, after that surprisingly lingering warm spell.

And aside from Sunday afternoon showers, the sun should be out and about during the entire work week.

Frost, however, will greet Saturday’s early risers and the high for the day — despite the sunny skies — will be just 51 degrees, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

After a clear night, with thermometers nearing freezing, Sunday will favor those who pack their outdoor time into the morning, when Jack Frost again may have whitened lawns, and the early afternoon.

While it will be warmer — the daytime high should top out at 58 degrees — breezes, showers and even a thunderstorm may sweep in around 3 p.m.. the weather service said.

"A strong low level jet, up to 70 knots, will be moving into the waters south of Long Island and into the coastal region late in the afternoon. Also surface winds will be increasing as the cold front near(s) the region," the forecasters said.

A speed of 70 knots is around 81 mph.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The East End will bear the brunt of those stiff winds.

"Gusts may briefly approach wind advisory criteria, near 45 mph, in the vicinity of the strong low level jet, mainly along the coast of southwestern and eastern Suffolk county," the weather service cautioned.

While the downpour odds are 90%, at most a half of an inch is forecast, though there may be what the weather service calls nuisance flooding along the coast.

And the work week kicks off with temperatures reversing from the unusually mild readings that have prevailed for much of the past few weeks to uncommonly cool, thanks to a cold front pushing through.

Monday should be a sunny day with a high in the low 50s and wind gusts that might reach 28 mph, the weather service said.

And then, the weather service said, "Tuesday through Thursday will feature highs 10 to 15 degrees below normal and lows about 10 degrees below."

That’s not all.

"Much of the NYC metro will likely see its first freeze," the weather service said.

The highest thermometers will rise on Tuesday during the day is 49 degrees. On Wednesday the high will be 42 degrees, and Thursday it will be a warmer 46.

Friday should see temperatures reach around 50 degrees, the weather service said.

That would be about five degrees above the mean reading in November in Islip of 45.1 degrees, according to weather service records that go back to 1963.

November’s temperatures typically range between a high of 53.2 degrees and a low of 37.1.