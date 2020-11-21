Saturday, Tuesday and Friday are the three days when the sun can be counted on to shine bright in the coming week — a forecast that leaves out Thursday's Thanksgiving, when there is a 30% chance of showers, forecasters said.

The high for the day on Saturday will be a balmy 60 degrees, around seven degrees warmer than usual for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office, which started tracking the data in 1963.

"Mid and high level clouds will begin to filter in this afternoon into tonight as low pressure emerges from the mid-Mississippi Valley with low clouds beginning to develop toward daybreak as moisture and low-level warm advection develops," the weather service said Saturday.

So look for a cloudy Saturday night with a low around 40 degrees.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Partly Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 46° Partly Cloudy 60°/40° 60°/40° SEE FULL FORECAST

An overcast sky also is forecast for Sunday, when the high for the day will be cooler than Saturday at 50 degrees, the weather service said.

A light rain will reach Long Island a few hours before dawn on Monday, the weather service said, estimating the odds of showers at 80%.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While the high for Monday again will be 50 degrees, it could be a tough day to be outside as gusts of wind could rise to 29 mph, the weather service predicted. Still, only a quarter inch of rain at most is expected.

Tuesday should be a delightful day to venture outside, the weather service said.

"Sprawling high pressure builds Monday night into Tuesday. Much cooler and drier air moves into the region with the high pressure," the weather service said.

The result will be a bright and clear Tuesday, with a high of 47 degrees during the day.

And then the forecast models now are more strongly suggesting rain after noon on Wednesday, which shares the same 30% odds of downpours as Thanksgiving on the following day.

The daytime highs for both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-50s.

After that, the forecasters are less confident.

"Models have come into somewhat better agreement that the high will slowly retreat offshore on Wednesday. The models then diverge significantly Wednesday night through the end of the week," the weather service said.

On Friday, however, forecasters predict sunshine with a warm daytime temperature of 57 degrees.