And then the rain came.

Saturday’s downpours should pause by late afternoon, though they may briefly resume in the early evening, and then depart in time for a sunny stretch from Sunday to Thursday, forecasters said.

However, look out for strong wind gusts Saturday that could reach 36 mph, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory for Suffolk from 10 a.m. until midnight.

And for southern Nassau and Suffolk, the weather service issued a hazardous outlook due to the risk of minor coastal flooding and beach erosion around high tide.

Between one and two inches of rain are expected for much of Long Island, though the Twin Forks could see up to 2½ inches of rain, the weather service said. The rain is expected to be heaviest in the morning.

The temperature will slip during the day on Saturday from the mid-40s to low 40s. The temperature is then expected to hit freezing during the night, with a wind chill making it feel like 20 to 25 degrees as those wind gusts still could be a factor, though the peak should decline to no more than 21 mph, the weather service said.