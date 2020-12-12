Mild temperatures and drizzly weather could start the weekend, ahead of a winter storm and the first real chance of snow next week.

Saturday should see temperatures in the mid-50s, with a light rain through the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. There is a dense fog advisory in effect for Suffolk through 10 a.m., with visibility of a quarter-mile or less expected.

Mostly clear weather and temperatures in the 50s should continue Sunday before colder temperatures and a chance of snow starts Monday.

Snow is expected to start early Monday morning, before turning into rain and then a wintry mix later in the day, with less than an inch of snow accumulating.

"Thermal profiles suggest a mixture of rain and snow for the entire forecast area — leaning more toward rain for coastal areas and more toward snow or at least an even mix of rain and snow inland," the weather service said.

Highs will be around 40 degrees, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

The weather service said the region could then see "heavy snowfall" and/or rain Wednesday and Wednesday night with blustery winds. Coastal flooding is also possible.

The storm track will determine, the weather service said, "if we are looking at a heavy snow event for the entire area, heavy snow for coastal plain and light snow event interior, or a heavy interior snow with snow to rain (on the) coast."

Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s on Wednesday, the weather service said.