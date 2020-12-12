TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Light rain today, chance of snow next week

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Mild temperatures and drizzly weather could start the weekend, ahead of a winter storm and the first real chance of snow next week.

Saturday should see temperatures in the mid-50s, with a light rain through the day and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. There is a dense fog advisory in effect for Suffolk through 10 a.m., with visibility of a quarter-mile or less expected.

Mostly clear weather and temperatures in the 50s should continue Sunday before colder temperatures and a chance of snow starts Monday.

Snow is expected to start early Monday morning, before turning into rain and then a wintry mix later in the day, with less than an inch of snow accumulating.

"Thermal profiles suggest a mixture of rain and snow for the entire forecast area — leaning more toward rain for coastal areas and more toward snow or at least an even mix of rain and snow inland," the weather service said.

Highs will be around 40 degrees, the weather service said.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 30s, the weather service said.

The weather service said the region could then see "heavy snowfall" and/or rain Wednesday and Wednesday night with blustery winds. Coastal flooding is also possible.

The storm track will determine, the weather service said, "if we are looking at a heavy snow event for the entire area, heavy snow for coastal plain and light snow event interior, or a heavy interior snow with snow to rain (on the) coast."

Highs are expected to be in the upper 30s on Wednesday, the weather service said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

More news

Ballots are sorted at the Nassau County Board Brown: On Long Island, purple reigns
Voters cast their vote at Mattituck-Cutchogue Jr. Sr. How Long Island voted: Inside the 2020 numbers
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update Cuomo: NYC indoor restaurant dining to be suspended
With two Suffolk County legislators fighting criminal charges Suffolk lawmakers stay in office, despite criminal charges
Hempstead was the only town in the nation Fed probe sought after Hempstead uses stimulus funds for payroll
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo shows a thermal monitor New York prepares for arrival of vaccine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search