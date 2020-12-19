TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Clear and cold today, rainy Christmas possible

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Saturday and at least the first half of Sunday should be just fine: clear, with a daytime high around freezing during the former and a warmer 40 degrees on the latter. Rain may arrive after midday Sunday, though, forecasters said.

While the first day of winter on Monday should be sunny, like Tuesday and Wednesday, the odds are 50/50 that Christmas Eve on Thursday and Christmas itself may see rain, the National Weather Service’s Islip office predicted.

Yet take heart. The difficulty of forecasting accurately is not one the weather service shies away from admitting.

"There is the potential for heavy rain showers ahead of a strong frontal system Thursday into Friday. It is too early to be specific with amounts at this time," the forecasters said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-40s Monday through Wednesday. The high will then shoot up to the mid-50s on Christmas Eve before dropping back down to the mid-40s on Christmas, the weather service said.

