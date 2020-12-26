It is not warm.

The temperature around 7 a.m. Saturday was 25 degrees — but the wind chill, which "takes into account heat loss from the human body to its surroundings during cold and windy weather," made it feel like 11 degrees, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

The high will be 32 degrees Saturday. It will be mostly sunny, with a low of 24 degrees, and wind chill between 15 and 20 degrees.

Sunday will see a high near 39 degrees but the wind chill will be between 20 and 30 degrees.

Temperatures will climb to a high of 47 degrees on Monday during the day, but drop to around 29 at night. It will be mostly cloudy, the weather service said.

Highs will be in the mid-30s on Tuesday and the low 40s on Wednesday, before climbing into the 50s by Thursday, the weather service said. There is a 30% chance of rain on Thursday.

New Year’s Day carries a 70% chance of precipitation, with a high of 51 degrees expected.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

About 30,000 PSEG Long Island customers lost power during the Christmas storm this week, the utility said. By Friday afternoon, the utility said it had restored power to more than 92% of those customers.

As of 7:36 a.m. Saturday, 305 customers were without power, according to the utility's outage map.