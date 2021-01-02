TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Warm today, but cold returns tomorrrow

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island will dry out briefly Saturday, with slightly warmer temperatures expected, before another chance of rain returns Sunday evening.

The region will see a slight respite from the cold and rain Saturday with high temperatures expected to reach the 50s. It will be breezy, with gusty winds developing by mid to late morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows will dip below freezing Saturday night and into Sunday, with cloudy skies and rain expected to return by 5 p.m. Sunday evening. Some regions overnight Sunday could see up to about a half-inch of rain.

Highs are expected to be in the low 40s Sunday, with wind chill values between 25 and 35, the weather service said.

Sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week, but with cool temperatures and highs only in the low 40s and overnight lows in the 30s.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

