Long Island weather: Mostly sunny and chilly

The National Weather Service said Friday will be mostly sunny, but chilly, with temperatures rising to the low 40s and dropping into the 20s by night. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Newsday Staff
The weather on Long Island is expected to be chilly under mostly clear skies Saturday.

The National Weather Service, in fact, expects similar chilly, dry weather at least through next Friday with temperatures rising only slightly toward the end of the week.

Overnight Friday into Saturday it is expected to be mostly cloudy with a low around 25. The weather service then predicts a high temperature of about 36 degrees Saturday, before dropping at night to a low of 26 under partly cloudy skies. A north wind should blow at 11 to 13 mph Saturday.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 37 degrees with a low of 25 degrees at night.

The forecast for Monday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 40 degrees. Little change is foreseen during the workweek other than slight warming. Friday has the highest expected high at 45 degrees, the weather service said.

