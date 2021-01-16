TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mild, with gusty winds on parts of the Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Saturday’s downpours should end around 10 a.m. and it will be a mild 45 degrees, though the wind could be gusty both Saturday and Sunday, which should be sunny and chilly, according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office.

There might even be some lightning strikes before Saturday’s storm quits the area.

Winds could clock 32 mph on Sunday, making it feel like 25 to 35 degrees, though thermometers will once again hover in the mid-40s during the day.

While Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday might begin with snow flurries, they should vanish by noon, the weather service said, and the rest of the day should be sunny with a high in the low 40s.

Tuesday should be much the same, minus any flurries, though they may return on Wednesday, which could be cooler with a high of 37 degrees expected.

The rest of the week should be at least partly sunny, with similar temperatures all the way through Friday.

Why? Well, a cold system from up north is driving next week’s weather.

"The northern branch of the polar jet will remain dominant across the northeast quarter of the country through the upcoming week. This will largely result in dry, seasonably cold weather during this period," the weather service explained.

Minor coastal flooding possible

For now, look for Saturday’s rain to add up to about one inch on western Long Island and double that out East, the weather service said.

"The greatest likelihood of heavy rain is across eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut. This is also where a few lightning strikes are possible," the weather service said.

It added, "A few sites will reach their minor coastal flood benchmarks in the South Shore bays, lower New York Harbor, and parts of southern Westchester, New York and coastal Fairfield, Connecticut...during their respective high tide cycles this morning/early afternoon. Coastal flooding does not look widespread."

As for the wind, it will be a factor both Saturday and Sunday.

"There could be some wind gusts 35 to 40 mph across far eastern Long Island and coastal southeast Connecticut as the low deepens" on Saturday, the weather service said.

Gusts nearly as swift could also blow hats and scarves away, along with other items not tied down, on Sunday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

