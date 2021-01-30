Saturday and Sunday will be fair though exceptionally cold, ahead of a three-day nor’easter expected to start Sunday night that could deliver up to 10 inches of snow to Long Island — except out East, where it may mix with rain, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

Possible hazards from the storm, which is sweeping in from the Great Plains, include: snow falling at the rate of one to two inches per hour, perilous roads, moderate coastal flooding, high winds, downed trees, and 15 to 20-foot ocean swells, the weather service said.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Nassau and western Suffolk counties from late Sunday night through late Monday night. A coastal flood watch will be in effect from Monday evening through late Monday night.

Before that, heed Saturday’s wind chill, which will range from zero to 10 degrees though the daytime high should be about 28.

"It will be blustery and cold today...Temps today and tonight (will be) about 10 degrees below normal," the weather service said.

After a clear and cold night, Sunday will be partly sunny, with a wind chill of 5 to 15 degrees and a daytime high near 31.

The timing of the storm is still uncertain.

"The challenge is whether any flakes will fall before dark," the weather service said.

And then, its prediction models differ when it comes to forecasting precisely where the snow and rain may fall.

"There still remains a high amount of uncertainty regarding the rain/snow line as we get into Monday," the weather service said.

But Monday, when the snow should be heaviest, looks like it will see near-blizzard conditions.

Unlike much of the metropolitan area, eastern Long Island, for now, was left out of the winter storm watch because of the possibility rain will mix in.

Right now, Montauk is expected to get two inches of snow, Westhampton six inches, Islip eight inches, Farmingdale and Kennedy Airport both could get nine inches, and New York City 10 inches, the weather service said.

Gusts of wind could hit the speeds clocked on Friday, when some areas, like Huntington’s Eatons Neck on the North Shore, reported winds topped 60 mph.

The clash between a high pressure area over Quebec and the low pressure system causing the nor’easter means more of the same.

"Strong winds are likely with this storm, and speeds have been ramped up in the forecast," the weather service said. "Gusts to around 60 mph seem likely at the peak of the storm, especially (on) eastern Long Island."

The slow-moving nor’easter could cause some minor to moderate flooding along the coasts, including Nassau’s South Shore bays and perhaps the North Shore of northwest Long Island on Monday. That flooding could worsen Monday night.

"Gale to storm force northeast winds will develop late Sunday night and ramp up through Monday evening, before backing north and subsiding to gales Monday night into Tuesday," the forecasters said.

"The Monday night high tide looks like potential for more widespread moderate coastal flooding for Long Island, north and south shores, including (the) Twin Forks and Peconic Bay as (the) surge likely peaks at 3 to 3 1/2 feet in many spots," the weather service said.

Along the oceanfront, a series of high tide cycles and breaking waves of five to 10 feet could cause "widespread dune erosion and localized washovers," the weather service said.

On the North Shore, three to four foot breaking waves are expected during Monday afternoon’s high tide, and those waves could rise to four to six feet Monday night.

Tuesday may see some sporadic patches of snow or rain as the low pressure system may stick around.

"The low is still expected to linger over the area and not get completely out until Tuesday night," the weather service said.

Wednesday will bring a return to fair weather and balmier temperatures that might even encourage some melting. The daytime high is expected to be 38 degrees.

Thursday also should be sunny and even a few degrees warmer.

There is 40% chance of rain on Friday, but the daytime high of 49 degrees would appear to rule out any snow.