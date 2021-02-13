TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Watch out for icy roads, as wintry mix arrives

The snowfall forecast for Long Island on Saturday.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Icy roads and sidewalks could prove hazardous Saturday as another round of snow, freezing rain and sleet arrives — and Long Islanders might have to contend with this kind of wintry mix all the way into next week, forecasters said.

The threat of ice led the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory that runs from 1 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. on Sunday. The weather service also issued a hazardous weather outlook.

There is a slight chance of snow Saturday morning that may turn to snow and sleet by the afternoon.

The weather models are still uncertain but right now, the weather service said Long Islanders can expect a "freezing rain line or a mix of freezing rain and sleet late Saturday night and Sunday morning across most of Long Island and New York City as well some of northeast New Jersey."

Less than one inch of snow and sleet is expected. There could be up to one-tenth of an inch of ice, with the highest amounts across southern Long Island and New York City, the weather service said.

The daytime high could top out at 30 degrees, but the wind chill will make it feel like 15 to 20.

Polar vortex bringing cold temps

Wait for it: there will be just one day of sun out of the next seven, which will be next Wednesday, according to the weather service.

So anyone planning for Sunday’s Valentine’s Day and Monday’s Washington’s Birthday might wish to have an indoor option should the skies prove unwelcoming.

For the moment, the polar vortex is helping to determine the weather much further south than usual.

"The Canadian surface high pressure system continues to force cold continental polar air into southern New York and the surrounding area," the weather service said Saturday. "Widespread sub-freezing temperatures prevail to start the day today with few to scattered mid-level clouds through the afternoon."

Sunday’s odds of precipitation are 30%, and thermometers should hit 35 degrees. The chances of rain or freezing rain that night are 20%, the weather service said.

On Monday, the chances of a wintry mix are 30% and the daytime high should hit 35 degrees.

And on Tuesday, the odds of freezing rain falling leap to 80%. The daytime high will be 35 degrees.

Wednesday should be at least partly sunny with thermometers hovering around freezing, ahead of another possible storm expected on Thursday, when the rain-snow odds are 50%.

Friday should be a little drier: the rain and snow odds slip to 30%, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

