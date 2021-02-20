Look out for slippery roads and walks Saturday morning as ice may have formed after the two-day storm that departed Friday night, leaving behind more than half a foot of snow in some parts of Long Island, forecasters said.

"Exercise caution if traveling this morning," said the National Weather Service, which issued a special weather statement.

And while Sunday should be sunny, another storm is expected to arrive Monday that could bring some snow — but forecasters say any snow will be brief, and Long Islanders can mostly expect rain to fall.

And then, in a break from a recent pattern of almost back-to-back storms, no snow or rain is predicted as far as out as Friday — at least right now, the weather service said.

Cold weekend, then it warms up

The clouds greeting early risers should slowly lift away Saturday, and the daytime high should hit 35 degrees, though the wind chill will make it feel like 15 to 25.

Sunday’s high should just top freezing. The wind chill, however, will make it feel like 10 to 15.

The next chance of snow arrives Monday morning though it should turn to rain by mid-day, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"With a strong southerly flow ahead of the front, temperatures will quickly rise into the upper 30s for much of the area by the time a bulk of the precipitation moves through," the weather service said. "As a result, much of the precipitation will actually be in the form of a cold steady rain."

Only about a quarter to a half an inch of rain is anticipated.

"It`s possible that precipitation briefly changes back to some snow showers as the front exits, but this would be very brief if it occurs at all," the weather service said.

A daytime high of 42 degrees is expected on Monday.

The Tuesday to Thursday stretch should offer at least partly sunny days with highs in the balmy low to mid-40s, the weather service said.

That is unusually warm for February when temperatures typically range from a high of 40.3 degrees to a low of 25.2, with a mean of 32.8, according to weather service records for Islip that started in 1963.

Highs are expected to dip into the upper 30s on Friday, which will be partly sunny, the weather service said.

And for anyone wondering where the most snow fell over the past two days on Long Island, Deer Park in Suffolk was tops with 7½ inches reported to the weather service. In Nassau, the most snow fell in Syosset, where 6½ inches was reported.