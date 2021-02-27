Saturday's rain drops likely will persist until the early afternoon, adding up to a quarter to a half an inch of precipitation — and it will be unusually warm, with thermometers falling just short of 50 degrees, forecasters said.

The night, however, should be cloudy but calm.

And Sunday morning may be dry, though the rain likely will return after midday, according to the National Weather Service. But there should be less rain: a tenth to a quarter of an inch of precipitation is predicted.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-40s Sunday, the weather service said.

Long Island’s stormy weather is part of a much broader system that could drench parts of the Midwest.

"Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible over the next few days across portions of the central and eastern U.S. near meandering frontal boundaries and as moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico," according to the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service.

On Long Island, flooding is not expected to be much more than an inconvenience.

"For those more interior locations, combination of snow melt and the rain may lead to some minor flooding but otherwise no hydrologic impacts are expected," the weather service said.

Monday morning may also start off with rain before the skies slowly clear, helping to raise temperatures to 50 degrees, the weather service said.

Flurries are possible that night, partly due a night time plunge to a low of 22 degrees, but Tuesday looks to be bright and clear with a high just above freezing.

While there is a 30% chance of rain on Wednesday, both Thursday and Friday should be sunny with temperatures in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

Temperatures Wednesday should also reach the mid-40s, the weather service said.