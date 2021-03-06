Saturday shows winter is still in charge, with a slim chance of early-morning flurries and biting cold predicted ahead of a warming trend that by next Thursday will spike temperatures to 55 degrees, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service, which does not expect the rising temperatures mid-week to break any records, put Saturday’s chill in context: "This is still nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year."

While Saturday’s wind gusts will calm to a top speed of 14 mph — about half as fast as winds the last couple of days — the wind chill will be 20 to 30, though thermometers should hit 36 degrees, the weather service said.

Sunday looks similar, minus the flurries and with sunnier skies.

Both nights, however, will see thermometers plunge into the low 20s.

Sunday’s fine weather — and the at least partly sunny skies and zero rain predicted through Friday — are the result of high pressure entering the region that "then slowly shifts to the south and east into the middle of next week," the weather service said.

Another round of cold weather possibly could follow: "A cold front approaches from the west Thursday and becomes nearly stationary across the region Friday," the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Yet that is too far out for the weather service to be completely confident.

Until then, look for temperatures on Monday to warm to 42 degrees during the day, with the nighttime low hovering around freezing.

Tuesday’s sun should boost daytime temperatures to the low 50s. Thermometers should then rise a few degrees, topping out at 55 on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

"By Thursday temperatures may be as much as 10 to 20 degrees above normal seasonal levels, especially across inland locations, away from the influence of cooler ocean waters," the weather service said. It estimated sea temperatures at about 40 degrees.