Saturday’s early-morning frosty feel — with the wind chill making it feel like 25 to 35 degrees — will warm under sunny skies, raising the daytime high to about 50, the forecasters said.

The winter-like grip on thermometers, however, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning for areas including Nassau and New York City that ends at 10 a.m.

After that, the weather service said, temperatures should be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Friday, but still slightly below seasonable levels.

Clouds will roll in Saturday night, when thermometers are expected to sink to 37 degrees.

Those clouds likely will stick around on Sunday, but it will be a milder 57 degrees, the weather service said.

"Cloud cover should dissipate for the most part Sunday night, with temperatures near seasonable," the weather service said.

The chill Long Island is experiencing is shared by much of the Northeast.

"A cold high pressure system persisting over the eastern part of the U.S. will lead to continued chilly temperatures today, with lows 15 to 25 degrees below average and highs generally 5 to 15 degrees below average," said the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service.

The combination of a low forming near the Canadian Maritimes this weekend and what the weather service calls "broad areas of high pressure" to the northwest and southwest should make for clear weather until about mid-week, when a low pressure system may slowly arrive, the weather service said.

High pressure systems can produce blue skies, as air tends to dry and cool as it falls to Earth. Low pressure systems, in contrast, allow raindrops to form as the air cools as it rises.

The Monday to Wednesday stretch looks dry and at least partly sunny, with daytime temperatures reaching about 60 degrees and then falling to around 40 at night, the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of showers on Thursday. The odds of rain rise to 40% on Friday.

Daytime temperatures during those two days likely will fall just short of 60 degrees, but remain above 40 at night.