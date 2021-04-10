TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Showers possible, highs in the 60s

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Islanders should prepare for a soggy weekend with April showers after a taste of warm spring weather.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s Saturday with a slight chance of showers in the morning and after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers are also forecast to dampen Long Island and New York City on Sunday, bringing up to more than a half-inch of rain with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

The rain could continue into Monday with highs in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the 40s, forecasters say.

The sunshine could return Tuesday along with high temperatures in the 60s, before dipping into the mid-50s with clear skies through the rest of the week.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

