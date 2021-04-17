Cloud-lovers will enjoy Saturday on Long Island, as there should be an abundance, the forecasters said.

Look for a mild day, with a high of 57 degrees, and a low tonight in the mid-40s, the National Weather Service said.

And fear not: the clouds are not expected to bring anything but the briefest of showers — if that.

What the weather service and the Weather Prediction Center call "the last of the spokes of energy" from the coastal storm that brought snow to New England is shifting to the Connecticut and Rhode Island border, once again largely sparing the Island.

"There may be a few sprinkles inland during the afternoon, however, chances are low, and any that occur will be isolated," the weather service said.

It added, "Temperatures tonight will be near normal, and Sunday`s temperatures will be a few degrees above seasonal normals as warmer air moves into the region."

Sunday should be sunnier with a daytime high of 61 degrees. The night time low again will be in the mid-40s.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Monday looks like a near twin of Sunday. Tuesday will be sunny and the warmest day of the week, with thermometers hitting 68 degrees, the weather service said.

Wednesday is the only day of the work week when showers are forecast. The odds of rain are 40%, according to the weather service. The high for the day should reach 63 degrees.

Thursday should be sunny but cooler, with a daytime high of 56 degrees.

Friday should also be sunny and it will be slightly warmer, with a high of 61 degrees predicted, the weather service said.