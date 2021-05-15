TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny and warm; rain possible tomorrow

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Warm weather will continue with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of rain Sunday morning.

Sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and mid-70s are expected Saturday, with overnight lows in the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Long Island have a slight chance of rain Sunday with a 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m., but otherwise there will be partly sunny skies and temperatures remaining in the 60s on the coast and 70s inland.

There is a 20% chance of showers Sunday night as well.

A remote chance of showers could continue Monday afternoon, with mild weather and highs in the low 70s predicted.

Clear skies and warm weather is expected to continue for the week, with highs in the 70s and reaching almost 80 in some communities on Thursday.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

