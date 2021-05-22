Saturday’s sun will have to contend with clouds — and possibly mid-afternoon showers — but once again it will be "unseasonably warm," the National Weather Service said.

That "it’s not yet summer" heat will dominate much of next week.

But don’t go jumping in the ocean: the weather service warned of a "high rip current threat" all weekend. And lifeguards are not yet in the stands.

Very hot today; cooler out East

Saturday’s high during the day is expected to be 82 degrees. But it could be even hotter on parts of Long Island, thanks to an approaching warm front and a shortwave trough — "a disturbance" in the atmosphere that can help create thunderstorms, the experts say.

Daytime highs could "rise well into the 80s this afternoon, with 90-degree readings possible across portions of New York City and northeast New Jersey," the weather service said.

Eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut, however, likely will escape the warm front, so daytime highs there could be capped in the 70s.

The odds of showers and thunderstorms are 20% after 3 p.m. on Saturday. Nighttime revelers face the same chances until about 10 p.m.

Saturday night also will be unusually warm, with temperatures slipping to the 60s and 70s in parts of the New York City area — possibly setting new record high minimum temperatures, the weather service said.

Islip’s record of 63 degrees for that time period was set in 2013. LaGuardia Airport’s record of 69 degrees is from 1964, while New York City’s record of 69 was set in 1980, the weather service said.

Sunday will be sunnier and warmer, with a high of around 87 degrees, the weather service said.

"A few 95-degree readings aren`t entirely out of the question in typically warmer locations in northeast New Jersey," the weather service advised.

Records may be breached: Islip’s record high of 90 degrees was set in 1992. The 94-degree records for LaGuardia Airport and New York City both date back to 1964.

On Sunday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m.

"Any storms that are able to make it south into our region will have the potential to produce strong winds, especially north and west of New York City," the weather service said.

On Monday, everything changes.

A cold front will keep daytime highs from rising above a cool 67 degrees, a much more typical reading for this time of year, the experts said.

And it will be sunny.

Tuesday should be much the same though a few degrees warmer.

The surprisingly unspring-like warmth returns for Wednesday and Thursday, when the same high of 81 degrees is expected both days under sunny skies.

Friday, however, sees daytime highs retreat to 72 degrees, also under clear skies.