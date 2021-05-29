Spoiler alert: Saturday’s odds of rain are 90%, and the same estimate is predicted not only for Saturday night but Sunday — though not, thankfully, Monday, the forecasters said.

And Long Island is in for a chilly spell. The National Weather Service is predicting records for the coldest daytime temperatures may be broken, with highs expected to hit 55 degrees Saturday and 61 on Sunday.

The weather service also said the weekend will be breezy. Saturday’s winds may reach 23 mph and Sunday’s 20 mph.

As a result, at least the first day of the two-day Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park was canceled.

Monday’s Memorial Day forecast is more promising: There is a 50% chance of sprinkles before 2 p.m., and it will be a warmer 69 degrees.

Rip currents and possible flooding

Until then, there is a high risk of rip currents at all ocean beaches through Sunday evening and a coastal advisory for southern Nassau until 2 a.m. Sunday, with one to two feet of flooding possible in low-lying areas during high tides, the weather service said.

In northern Nassau, up to one foot of flooding is possible during high tides after midnight Saturday, it said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A low pressure system that swept in from the Ohio Valley is partly responsible for the holiday-wrecking forecast.

So, the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said, "damp and dreary weather will be found across much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through early Monday as a frontal boundary stalls along the East Coast."

It added, "Showers and locally heavy rain will make it difficult to stay dry if spending time outdoors, with a stiff northeast wind making conditions feel even more uncomfortable."

The prediction center warned that "gusty winds" could cause coastal flooding from Long Island to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Monday, meanwhile, will be less breezy, though the clouds may linger into the night, the weather service said.

Savor Tuesday, when it should be at least partly sunny, with a high of 73 degrees.

The Wednesday to Friday period likely will see more rain: the odds vary from 30% to 50%, according to the weather service, with daytime highs in the mid-70s.

Record cold possible this weekend

The record for the coldest day on May 29 in Islip and at LaGuardia Airport, when the high was 58 degrees, was set in 2017. At Kennedy Airport, the record of 57 degrees goes back to 1967, and in New York City, the record of 51 degrees dates back to 1884, according to the weather service.

The weather service began collecting this data in Central Park in 1868, nearly a century before its Islip records start.

The weather service's records for May 30 show Islip’s coldest day was achieved in 1960, when the high reached 60 degrees. For LaGuardia and Kennedy airports, the record of 57 degrees was set in 1953, and in New York City, the record of 55 was set in 1884.