Long Island weather: Summerlike weekend, with sun and highs in the 80s

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Long Islanders hungering for summerlike weather will get a weekend full of it, with sunny, dry skies and temperatures sure to draw people outdoors.

June will bring the heat Saturday, as areas of early-morning dense fog give way to sunshine and temperatures rise to around 80 degrees, weather forecasters say. Some areas, such as Farmingdale and Islip, are expected to see temperatures reach into the mid-80s.

Saturday night will cool off as the sun goes down and overnight temperatures dip into the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will also be warm, with daytime highs reaching 83 degrees, the weather service said. Sunday night will calm down to the mid-60s, the weather service said.

Looking ahead, next week will bring pretty great weather — just what people hope for this time of year — brimming with sun and calm winds and comfortable nights.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures reaching 79 degrees and winds 7 to 10 mph, the forecast said.

Patchy fog starts Tuesday, and while some of those clouds will stick around during the day, the temperature will reach a high of 80 degrees. The evening will simmer down to the mid-60s, forecasters said.

The warmth will stick around until Friday, when the daytime temperatures will only reach the low 70s.

