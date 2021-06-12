The weekend will start out cloudy with a slight chance of light rain through Saturday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

"There could be a sprinkle before 11 a.m.," said Jay Engle, a meteorologist in the weather service's Upton office. "But it will be pretty much a dry day, but not a pretty day, because we’ll have some clouds. We’ll have more breaks of sunshine in the afternoon."

The chance of light rain Saturday morning is 20% to 30%, he said. The high will be 72 degrees.

The chance of rain rises to 50% to 60% late Sunday night through Monday night, Engle said.

On Monday, he said, "it won’t be raining the entire time, but it could come down pretty heavy in a thunderstorm."

Saturday night’s low will be 60 degrees.

Sunday's high will be near 77 degrees, with a low around 63 expected. The high on Monday will be 76 degrees, with a low of 64.

On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 70 degrees and a low of 62.

"It will be will really nice" the rest of the week, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, Engle said.