Long Island weather: Cloudy, with chance of light rain this morning

By David Olson
The weekend will start out cloudy with a slight chance of light rain through Saturday morning, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

"There could be a sprinkle before 11 a.m.," said Jay Engle, a meteorologist in the weather service's Upton office. "But it will be pretty much a dry day, but not a pretty day, because we’ll have some clouds. We’ll have more breaks of sunshine in the afternoon."

The chance of light rain Saturday morning is 20% to 30%, he said. The high will be 72 degrees.

The chance of rain rises to 50% to 60% late Sunday night through Monday night, Engle said.

On Monday, he said, "it won’t be raining the entire time, but it could come down pretty heavy in a thunderstorm."

Saturday night’s low will be 60 degrees.

Sunday's high will be near 77 degrees, with a low around 63 expected. The high on Monday will be 76 degrees, with a low of 64.

On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 70 degrees and a low of 62.

"It will be will really nice" the rest of the week, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, Engle said.

David Olson poses for an employee headshot at

David Olson covers health care. He has worked at Newsday since 2015 and previously covered immigration, multicultural issues and religion at The Press-Enterprise in Southern California.

