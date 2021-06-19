Any early-morning showers riding a warm front on Saturday should clear swiftly, allowing the sun to raise thermometers on Long Island to around 84 degrees — and it will be somewhat humid, the forecasters said.

As a low pressure system approaches, the National Weather Service added, "Another chance for a few showers or thunderstorms occurs late in the day and into the first half of Saturday night."

A few of those storms might be intense.

"There is a 'marginal' risk of severe weather, primarily towards this evening," the weather service said, noting the main hazard would be "strong to damaging winds."

High ozone levels also led the state Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an air quality alert that will run from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

And there is a high risk of rip currents at all ocean beaches in Suffolk on Saturday. In Nassau, there is a moderate risk, the weather service advised.

The odds of downpours before 3 a.m. Sunday are 50%, but the day should be sunny with the high again reaching 84 degrees.

Both Saturday and Sunday — the official start of summer — may see higher temperatures elsewhere in the tri-state area, especially away from the coast.

"Temperatures will continue to warm, with highs today in the lower 90s in northeast New Jersey, and rising well into the mid- and upper 80s away from the shoreline in southeast and across Long Island," the weather service said.

Still, it added, "Relatively low dewpoints should keep heat index values close to actual temps."

So this weekend on Long Island will be much pleasanter than in the West, where no relief from the record-smashing heat wave is expected until Monday, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center.

And with Tropical Cyclone Three developing in the Central Gulf Coast, forecasters are warning much of the southeast to expect heavy rain and possibly severe thunderstorms and other hazards, including flooding and hail.

Back on Long Island, there is a 20% chance of showers after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

"Any shower/thunderstorm activity mainly northwest of New York City should wane Sunday evening, and increasing dewpoints should lead to a muggy night, with lows in the lower/mid-70s in/around New York City, and in the mid/upper 60s elsewhere," the weather service said.

Monday is expected to be bright and clear, with a daytime high yet again expected to hit 84 degrees on Long Island, though it could soar higher in some places.

"It appears northeast New Jersey (and) the interior valleys should see heat index values in the mid/upper 90s, and parts of New York City farthest away from the ocean harbor could touch 95," the weather service said.

Heat index values could rise to nearly 100 in that section of New Jersey and into the upper 90s in those spots in New York City.

The tri-state area will be caught between a cold front traveling in from the west, and the remnants of Tropical Storm Claudette heading to the southeast, the weather service explained.

"There should be only one day of 95-plus heat index values as a cold front approaches Monday night," the weather service said.

The front likely will bring some showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s odds of rain during the day and the night are the same: 60%. And it will be a cooler, with a daytime high of 78 degrees.

Claudette, the third named storm of the season, appears likely to give Long Island a miss.

"Any moisture from the remnant potential tropical system look to pass well offshore, and this is only if the system survives the trip over land across the southeast," the weather service said.

The Wednesday to Friday period should be sunny and temperate and — thanks to a cold front — daytime highs should top out in the upper 70s, the weather service predicted.