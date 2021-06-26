TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cloudy and muggy, isolated showers possible

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Saturday’s clouds will likely linger, possibly spurring a few isolated showers, and it will be muggy with a coolish high of 78 degrees, the forecasters said.

And after some patchy fog Saturday night, Sunday’s partly sunny skies will herald the start of a heat wave that will stretch into late next week, the National Weather Service predicted.

While ocean breezes should temper how hot it gets on Long Island, the weather service said, "Heat index values on Sunday will rise to the middle to upper 90s, mainly across northeast New Jersey and portions of the Lower Hudson Valley, with isolated middle 90s across New York City and portions of the Lower Hudson Valley."

Long Island’s daytime high on Sunday will hit 80 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be even hotter and muggy as well. Still, Long Island — thanks to coastal breezes — should once again be at least slightly cooler than its neighbors, with daytime temperatures topping out in the upper 80s.

The weather service warned: "Heat index values may reach the lower 100s across much of the forecast area, and heat advisories will likely be needed across the entire tri-state (except for perhaps the Twin Forks of Long Island and southeastern New London) for Monday and Tuesday."

Long Island’s sultry weather, however, will fall far short of the unprecedented triple-digit temperatures now forecast for the Northwest by the weather service's Weather Prediction Center. And any showers Saturday on Long Island should be minor, unlike like the severe storms predicted from the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes.

The high pressure system sitting over the western Atlantic is allowing heat and humidity to build in, as various fronts sweep through, the weather service explained. Clear skies typically result from high pressure systems as their falling air dries and cools.

Wednesday should also be sunny with a daytime high of 86 degrees, before clouds arrive that evening, the weather service said. The odds of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. are 30%.

Thursday looks likely to alternate between sunny skies and downpours and thunderstorms, with the chances of precipitation at 40%. The high for the day should be a more moderate 83 degrees.

Friday’s forecast is quite similar except the odds of showers and storms are a bit higher — 50% — and the high for the day should be 81 degrees, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

The United Way got CARES Act funding, and
United Way, other nonprofits reaching LIers through stimulus funding
Democratic Buffalo mayoral primary candidate India Walton delivers
Democratic socialist scores stunning win in Buffalo primary
Steve Chassman, Long Island Council on Alcoholism and
New York opioids trial is set to go before a jury on Monday in Suffolk
Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) speaks at a
Nassau Democrats nominate Kaminsky for DA
Huntington resident Patricia Shih at the H. Lee
Afraid for their elders. Tired of stereotypes. Young Asian Americans speak up.
Will Flower, vice president of Winters Bros. Waste
Foes of Yaphank waste transfer station: 'Come clean'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?