The waves of showers and possible thunderstorms predicted through Saturday and on into the night should not doom earlish daytime Independence Day celebrations on Sunday — provided they finish before about 2 p.m., when downpours may strike again, the forecasters said.

But it will be chilly: daytime highs of 66 degrees are predicted on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

Monday’s weather, however, will be delightful — sunny yet cool with a daytime high of 78 degrees, the National Weather Service predicted.

Tuesday's weather will be warmer and could signal the start of at least a short heat wave. More downpours, partly depending on Hurricane Elsa’s path, are also expected later in the week.

Elsa, about 190 miles east-southeast of the Dominican Republic at 5 a.m. Saturday, is headed toward Hispaniola in the Greater Antilles, the National Hurricane Center said.

After approaching Jamaica and eastern Cuba on Sunday, Elsa should reach the Florida Keys on Monday and spread northward along the Florida peninsula through Tuesday before before traveling north along the coast.

In the rest of the nation, the Northwest and western states will "continue to bake" over the holiday weekend, with excessive heat warnings and advisories issued once again, though the heat will not be quite as intense as the past week, the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said.

Moderate to possibly "excessive" rainfall could stretch from northern Florida to eastern Texas, the prediction center said.

Spring-like temperatures and rain

Back on Long Island, there is a high risk of rip currents through Sunday evening, the weather service advised.

Saturday’s odds of rain are 80%. No more than a quarter of an inch of rain may fall yet there is a risk of more intense downpours during any storms, as they will move slowly, the weather service said.

And after Friday’s showers, the ground may be saturated, which could cause what the weather service calls "nuisance flooding in areas of poor drainage."

"Max temperatures for the day are around 15-20 degrees below average in the mid-60s and will feel more like early May rather than July," the weather service said Saturday. "Rain should come to an end sometime after midnight with overnight lows falling to the mid-50s and low 60s."

Sunday’s precipitation odds are 30%, mainly after 3 p.m. The same estimate prevails that night, when showers should be concentrated before 9 p.m., the weather service said.

The low pressure system importing the rain should quit the Island on Sunday but then a shortwave trough, which causes "upward motion" in the atmosphere, could bring afternoon downpours, the weather service explained. And it could be cloudy.

Storms arrive with low pressure systems as their rising air warms and condenses. High pressure systems, like the one expected to hover in the western Atlantic starting early next week, clear the skies of clouds and storms as their falling air cools and dries.

On Monday night, however, a southerly wind will raise dew points, creating "a hot and humid airmass," the weather service said, spurring the next heat wave.

"Max temperatures are forecast from mainly upper 80s to lower 90s Tuesday with some mid- to upper 90s for parts of New York City metro into adjacent parts of northeast New Jersey," the weather service said.

Heat indices, which gauge temperatures and humidity, could hit 95 to 100 "for much of the area," it said, and only slip slightly to 95 on Wednesday.

A nearby cold front then may dampen the Island. The odds of showers are 30% on Wednesday, 50% on Thursday, and then slide back to 30% on Friday, the weather service said.

As another low pressure system arise over the Great Lakes, the weather service said, "One of the waves of low pressure riding along the front could be remnants of Elsa and it could track close to the area."

Daytime highs of 78 degrees are expected on Thursday and Friday.