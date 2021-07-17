Take heart, humidity-haters: after a Saturday with both a heat advisory and a flash flood watch for parts of Long Island, dry air could settle in as soon as Tuesday, forecasters said.

The heat advisory, which is in effect for Nassau County, will run through 8 p.m. Saturday.

And Saturday's downpours — the odds of rain are 30% — should be focused after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service predicted, with the daytime high reaching 82 degrees.

Saturday night, however, the downpours chances soar to 100%. And after the recent rounds of rain, flooding could arise, along with powerful winds in any thunderstorms.

The flash flood watch begins at 2 p.m. for Nassau and lasts through late Saturday night, the weather service said, noting that arriving clouds may release as much as 2¼ inches of water. And, it advised, any storms may move slowly, increasing how much rain falls.

The risk of flooding will be at its worst during the evening, the weather service said.

By Sunday, however, the odds of downpours and storms are only 40% and the daytime high should be capped at 80 degrees.

All that wet weather can be pinned on what the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center calls a "slow-moving cold front" sweeping into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic from the Lower Great Lakes and Southern Plains, which will collide with "a very warm and humid airmass, sparking numerous thunderstorms."

Even the threat of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

"Additionally, a few storms may turn severe between western Connecticut and northeast Maryland with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible," the prediction center added, while predicting these threats should end on Sunday when the system reaches the coast.

Much of the southeast, Lower Mississippi Valley, Southern Plains and the Southwest could also experience a water-logged weekend, with possible flash flooding and thunderstorms, the weather prediction center said. Yet another heat wave is forecast for the Northern Plains and Northern Great Basin, while California could see dry lightning spark more wildfires.

On Monday, the weather service’s forecast for Long Island has a 30% chance of rain, while thermometers should rise no higher than 81 degrees.

Temperatures during the day from Tuesday to Friday should be capped in the mid- to upper 80s.

A high pressure system, though weak, should reach the region on Tuesday, delivering some sunny skies. The air falling in those systems dries and cools, so clouds don’t form.

However, a shortwave — an atmospheric disturbance that pushes the air up ahead of it — "will dig into upstate New York Tuesday afternoon" as a surface trough develops, the weather service said.

The combination means the interior may see showers and thunderstorms. A trough is an elongated area of low pressure. Its warm, rising air can allow vapors to condense.

The odds of rain Wednesday on Long Island are 40%.

And then, the weather service said, "Expect warm and dry conditions Thursday through Saturday, with high temps in the 80s to near 90."

And with lower humidity, it added, "expect heat index values to remain close to actual temps."

Those heat indices, by measuring both heat and humidity, reveal just how hot it may feel.