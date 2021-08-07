Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high in the low 80s, but the humidity has already risen into the "oppressive" zone as summer tightens its grip — and heat indices may spike "well into the 90s" and even the 100s by Thursday, the forecasters said.

Right now, a high pressure system is building over the western Atlantic, where it is expected to perch for much of next week, with its clockwise circulation drawing warm and humid air up from the south, the National Weather Service said.

As a low pressure system, now over the Delmarva peninsula, reaches Long Island Saturday night, it may bring showers. The odds of rain are 30% for Saturday night and Sunday, the weather service said.

The system is moving slowly, which means there may be intense rain in some spots, the weather service said.

"The low will keep the area mainly cloudy and limit mixing (of different layers of air) on Sunday … surface temperatures should be several degrees lower than Saturday," the weather service said.

Sunday’s high may top out at 79 degrees. There also is 20% chance of rain that night.

Clear weather springs from high pressure systems as falling air dries and cools. Low pressure systems can cause rain as warm, rising air condenses into vapors.

Monday will be slightly warmer, with a high near 81 degrees. There is the the same 20% chance of showers, mostly after 2 p.m.

And then look for increasingly hot and humid weather, drawn up from the south by the swirl of that high pressure system in the Atlantic.

While daytime temperatures may hover around the mid-80s on Long Island from Tuesday to Friday, the combination of heat and humidity gauged by heat indices may climb high enough to trigger advisories, the weather service said.

"With dewpoints getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s and temperatures rising well into the 80s and lower 90s especially for Wednesday and Thursday, heat indices will be getting well into the 90s, with mid-90s to lower 100s for heat indices Thursday," the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of downpours on Thursday. Friday should be clear, and by then heat indices may ease to the low to mid-90s.

During the Tuesday to Friday period, the hottest sections will be "the New York City metro, the urban northeast New Jersey corridor extending into Nassau and southern parts of Lower Hudson Valley into southwest Connecticut," the weather service said.

National forecast

Around the nation, higher than usual temperatures will also be seen from California and the Southwest to the central Plains and into New England, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said

"Parts of the central and southern High Plains could eclipse the century mark," it said, meaning temperatures may surpass 100 degrees.

Air quality will be poor in parts of the Intermountain West and Upper Midwest due to "thick wildfire smoke" from blazing western fires, it said, with the fire threat continuing from "the northern High Plains on Montana today and the northern Great Basin on Sunday," the weather prediction center said Saturday.

That low pressure system heading north to the Mid-Atlantic coast may deluge areas from northern North Carolina to southern Virginia, with some severe storms and flash flooding possible.

Out in the Northwest, however, at least some of that blazing heat should finally ease.

"A potent Pacific cold front ushers in wet and cooler conditions this weekend," the weather prediction center said.

There is a downside, however, it said, as that cold front by Sunday could produce some severe storms.