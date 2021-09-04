Saturday’s sunshine, pleasantly lower humidity and a daytime high of 76 degrees start the Labor Day weekend off on a high note.

The only risk to the holiday weekend is a slight chance of showers before noon Sunday, which may continue until around 2 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The odds that any storms, expected to push east from Kansas and merge with a rain-delivering low pressure system in central Canada, could occur on Long Island are 20% —except on Sunday night, when the chances rise to 30%, the weather service and its Weather Prediction Center said.

Highs should be in the mid-70s Sunday and near 80 degrees Monday, the weather service said.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at Atlantic Ocean beaches on Saturday.

And Hurricane Larry, which is expected to sweep over Caribbean islands from the Greater Antilles to the Bahamas and Bermuda on Monday and Tuesday, should stay off the East Coast but could cause rip currents starting mid-week.

"Large swells are also likely to spread to the East Coast of the United States by mid-week," the National Hurricane Center said.

Clouds arrive tomorrow

The Canadian high pressure system clearing Saturday’s skies, as its falling air dries and cools, will begin sliding to the east and offshore, with clouds arriving Sunday from an upper-level air disturbance over the Great Lakes, the weather service said.

A cold front that then may bring showers on Monday morning — Labor Day — should depart fairly swiftly.

"Any lingering showers with the front should end by middle morning with skies becoming partly cloudy. Mainly dry conditions are anticipated Monday afternoon and evening," the weather service said.

Through Friday, daytime temperatures on Long Island should be around the mid-70s and retreat to the 60s at night. Mostly clear skies are expected after the holiday weekend, aside from Wednesday, when there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The high pressure system that will give Tuesday its sunny skies will be replaced by a frontal system and then a cold front, a combination that might bring "a possible severe weather threat Wednesday afternoon/evening," the weather service said.

There is a 40% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., on Wednesday.

"The threat should wane Wednesday night, with (the) cold front passing through by Thursday a.m.," it said.

At least both Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny on Long Island.