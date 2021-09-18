Saturday will keep the pleasant weather streak going, at least until the night, when a stray shower or storm might pop up — and then Long Islanders can pretty much rely on clear skies and moderate temperatures, at least until mid-week.

The morning overcast starting the weekend should lift, allowing the sun to raise thermometers to a daytime high of 81 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Then, look for daytime highs to "generally be about average through much of the long term with temperatures in the low to middle 70s each day," it said. By long-term, the weather service means the next seven days.

It predicted, "Friday looks to be the coolest day with high temperatures in the upper 60s and maybe low 70s."

Night time lows will drift around the low 60s by the coasts, but might fall as low as the upper 40s in the interior sections of the region.

'Life-threatening' surf, rip currents likely

If Saturday evening brings any showers or thunderstorms, they will stem from a cold front expected to travel through the tri-state region, according to the weather service. Its denser air can lift moisture-rich air ahead of it, which can then condense into vapors.

The main two weather systems, however, are Tropical Storm Odette, which was about 225 miles southwest of Nantucket at 5 a.m. Saturday, and a waning high pressure system over New England, the weather service explained.

Odette — much like Hurricane Larry —will stay out in the Atlantic Ocean, with its center swinging south of Atlantic Canada on Sunday and Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, possibly deluging Newfoundland.

Odette's approximately 45-mph winds extend out 195 miles, however, so it is creating long swells all along the mid-Atlantic coast, the hurricane center said, which "are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for southeast New York due to the high risk of rip currents through Saturday evening, the weather service said.

Odette’s swells should ease by Sunday, though the "combination of the southeast swells and an approaching full moon could bring water levels close to minor coastal flood benchmarks during the evening high tide cycles tonight and Sunday," the weather service said Saturday.

South Shore back bays in Nassau, it said, "would be most susceptible due to piling of water from the swells."

Saturday’s winds will shift from the north to the west-northwest, thanks to the interaction between Odette and that cloud-clearing high pressure system over New England, it said.

The odds of showers are 20%, and the cold front driving them should depart by midnight.

The Sunday to Wednesday period will benefit from a high pressure system sitting northeast of the tri-state area. However, the winds will then shift, and instead will blow up from the south-southeast as the high starts heading east, the weather service said.

And then rain and storms could develop Wednesday night. The odds of showers are 40%, rising to 50% on Thursday before retreating back to 40% that night, the weather service estimated.

The timing of the low pressure system and cold front expected to bring that rainy weather remains a bit uncertain, but it should be replaced by another high pressure system, so the sunshine should return on Friday.