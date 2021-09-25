Saturday will be one of those fine early autumn days, with abundant sun, light breezes and a high in the mid-70s expected.

And after a possibly damp night, Sunday and even Monday should be much the same, forecasters said.

A cold front, reaching from Maine to Florida, may prompt "some brief moderate to locally heavy rainfall" Saturday night as a low pressure system develops alongside it, the National Weather Service said.

The chances of rain are 30% and as much as one inch may fall, as the warm, rising air of that low pressure system condenses into clouds, mainly in eastern Suffolk County, Manhattan, and New London and Middlesex counties in Connecticut.

Any showers that fall are expected to quit as soon as 9 a.m. Sunday. And then a cloud-clearing high pressure system will control the weather through Monday.

Daytime highs during the next seven days will gradually slide from the mid-70s to the upper 60s. Night time highs will be in the upper to mid-50s.

Predicting a moderate risk of rip currents on Saturday, the weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While Friday’s rain was intense in spots, North Massapequa in Nassau, with 3.06 inches, and Islip Terrace in Suffolk, with 2.94 inches, were Long Island’s leaders as of 4 p.m. Friday, the weather service said.

Ridgefield in Connecticut saw the most rain in the metropolitan area, with 3.7 inches, while Central Park measured 2.03 inches and in New Jersey, Waldwick in Bergen County got 2.47 inches.

Rain possible, then sun

The chances of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday are 30%. Then look for clear skies Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

By early next week, the tri-state weather will be under the sway of an upper-level trough — an elongated area of low pressure, or the opposite of a ridge — perched over the Northeast "getting reinforced by mid-level disturbances," the weather service said.

The combinations that could arise "will result in a low confidence and potentially unsettled timeframe," it said. By unsettled, the forecasters mean conditions could develop that trigger rain.

For example, a low pressure system could develop south of the tri-state area — again, beside that long multi-state cold front — that then gets pushed west to the mid-Atlantic coast by a cloud-clearing high pressure system to the north.

That in turn could bring in an anticyclonic high pressure system that would swirl clockwise over the region.

"While the exact strength, timing, and placement of these features remains uncertain, all global models show some depiction of this," the weather service said.

Its conclusion? "There will be a chance for showers on Tuesday with the cold frontal passage, and then mainly along the coast from the development of a coastal low from Thursday and through the beginning of the weekend," the weather service said.