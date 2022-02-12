Mild temperatures will continue for one more day Saturday, before a return to winter and snow arrives Sunday.

A clear start to the weekend will bring temperatures in the mid-50s Saturday before rain turns into snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Long Island will see between one to two inches of snow Sunday morning, before tapering off by 2 p.m. Temperatures are not expected to rise over 30 degrees, with wind chills in the low 20s before dropping to between 5 to 15 degrees. A light wind of about 9 mph is expected.

Cold temperatures will continue Monday, with highs in the low 20s expected, and mid-30s on Tuesday.

Temperatures could warm up again later in the week, reaching nearly 50 degrees Wednesday and nearly 60 degrees Thursday.

There is a chance of rain forecast for Thursday and Friday with warmer temperatures.