TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mild today, snow tomorrow

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Mild temperatures will continue for one more day Saturday, before a return to winter and snow arrives Sunday.

A clear start to the weekend will bring temperatures in the mid-50s Saturday before rain turns into snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of Long Island will see between one to two inches of snow Sunday morning, before tapering off by 2 p.m. Temperatures are not expected to rise over 30 degrees, with wind chills in the low 20s before dropping to between 5 to 15 degrees. A light wind of about 9 mph is expected.

Cold temperatures will continue Monday, with highs in the low 20s expected, and mid-30s on Tuesday.

Temperatures could warm up again later in the week, reaching nearly 50 degrees Wednesday and nearly 60 degrees Thursday.

There is a chance of rain forecast for Thursday and Friday with warmer temperatures.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

More news

President Donald J. Trump departs Gabreski Airport on
NYers contribute at least $1.1M to Trump since the 2020 election
Starting last fall, 27 students from Alverta B.
Nassau pilot program puts law and order in hands of teens, preteens
On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Governor
Hochul wants to make social services 'fiscal cliff' less precipitous
More than 300 New York City workers and
Judge refuses to block mandate calling for NYC workers to be vaccinated
Greg Rubenacker of Farmingdale, as seen in court
LI man pleads guilty to involvement in U.S. Capitol riot
The Daisy Award is an international award given
'Beyond the call of duty': A Franklin Square nurse is honored
Didn’t find what you were looking for?