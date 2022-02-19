Long Island could see scattered snow showers and snow squalls Saturday afternoon as an arctic cold front moves up the coast across the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow showers are expected between 1 and 5 p.m. as temperatures plummet and strong winds move in. Wind gusts are expected to top 45 mph with overnight lows in the teens and wind chills making it feel between 5 and 10 degrees.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Snow squalls could cause brief whiteout conditions with some intense snowfall of about one inch of snow per hour, but accumulation of no more than an inch of snow on the ground, meteorologists said.

Clear skies should return Sunday with highs in the 30s. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s Monday with sunny skies.

A chance of rain could come Tuesday afternoon, with showers expected to last through the rest of the week, according to the weather service.

There’s about a 70% chance of rain and snow Thursday night through Friday.