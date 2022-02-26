A frigid, sunny morning on Saturday is expected to warm a bit during the day, and warm even more on Sunday, forecasters say.

The morning temperature of 21 degrees feels a lot colder due to the wind chill, and Saturday's high will barely crest the freezing mark, according to the National Weather Service.

That makes it a day for sunglasses and a heavy coat. Overnight, the thermometer will drop to around 25 degrees, forecasters said.

Sunny skies are expected Sunday, with the temperature rising to a high near 44 degrees. But once again the wind chill, driven by winds up to 17 mph, will make it feel more like 30 degrees or less, the weather service said.

Clouds will come in Sunday night, and the temperature will drop to 19 degrees, which will feel more like 10 to 15 degrees due to northwest winds of up to 15 mph.

The week ahead doesn't promise much in the way of warmth. But at least no rain is expected, forecasters say.

Monday will hit a high of 31 degrees, and once again the night will dip into subfreezing temperatures, with a low of 19 degrees expected, according to the weather service.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 40 degrees, dropping down to 30 overnight, forecasters said.

Wednesday will push the thermometer a bit higher to 44 degrees, then drop down to about 28 overnight.

Thursday and Friday will look much the same, as winter holds on going into March, forecasters say.