By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Island should see temperatures warm up slightly with rain on the way, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said freezing temperatures Saturday morning should give way to highs in the mid 40s, but the wind chill will make it feel like 20 to 30 degrees.

A chance of rain will begin after 4 a.m. Sunday and last through 2 p.m. There may be morning fog before a chance of record highs in the 60s, with rain and increasing wind gusts of up to 32 mph. The forecast calls for the rain to diminish but high winds to last through Sunday night.

There will be another chance of rain Monday morning and then again Monday night, with temperatures again reaching nearly 60 degrees, forecasters said. Rain could linger into Tuesday morning and then clear with highs in the upper 40s.

Mild temperatures in the 40s are expected through the rest of the week with another chance of rain on Friday.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

