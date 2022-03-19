The weekend will start off Saturday with dense fog followed by showers, and warmer temperatures should continue through next week.

Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and parts of Connecticut are under a dense fog advisory until noon, according to the National Weather Service. Fog could create low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast Saturday, with rain expected through the day and into the evening. Precipitation could total about a tenth of an inch.

Light winds and a high reaching 62 degrees are also predicted.

Sunny skies are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s and overnight lows into the 30s.

Another chance of rain is possible starting Wednesday, with mild temperatures in the 50s predicted, meteorologists say.