More unseasonably warm, dry weather and plenty of sunshine are ahead for Long Island on Saturday after a cool start, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 75 degrees in most areas by afternoon, forecasters say.

And similar conditions are expected into the beginning of next week.

“There’s a high pressure system that’s been centered above us that’s been leading to a prolonged period of fair weather,” said Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Upton.

Buccola said the normal high at Islip is 61 and the normal low 44.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said Saturday will be “a nice warm day as we’ll have temperatures back in the 70s for this afternoon.”

Hammer said to look for highs of 75 in Merrick, Babylon and Westbury, 74 in Northport, 72 in Coram, 71 in Sag Harbor and 69 in New Suffolk. The low will be around 52.

The UV Index is a moderate 4.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies return and the thermometer dips only slightly for a high of 74. The low will be 58.

Monday will be partly sunny with a high of 72 and an overnight low of 62.