Long Island weather: Morning sunshine turns to rain later Saturday

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Warm temperatures and sunny skies Saturday may give way to heavy rain Sunday around Long Island.

Saturday will see clear and mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s before a chance of showers overnight into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be about 58.

Sunday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the low 70s and a 50 percent chance of rain with gusty winds after 11 a.m., the weather service said. 

Thunderstorms and showers are expected before midnight Sunday, with a low of 57 and as much as a quarter of an inch of rain predicted, the weather service said.

Sunny and clear skies are expected to start the workweek Monday, with highs in the upper-60s and mid-70s, the low around 54.

Another chance for rain is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

