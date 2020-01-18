Long Island will skirt the worst of a major storm raking the Midwest and bound for New England, with the Island only getting up to three inches of snow that then —possibly after transitioning to sleet — will turn into rain by Saturday evening, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

The rest of the weekend, including Monday's holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday, looks clear and sunny.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather advisory for Long Island that starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 1 a.m. on Sunday. The service forecast that "the best chances of precipitation will be early this afternoon."

ISLIP, NY Islip/Ronkonkoma Weather Station 20° Cloudy 36°/35°

The weather service added: "The snow/rain line will track from southeast to northwest through this evening."

And Long Islanders — though spared the half a foot to a foot of snow expected to fall from the Plains to upstate New York — will be feeling the cold: wind chill is estimated at 10 to 20 degrees on Saturday, though the high should reach 36.

Sunday's weather will be quite a contrast: mostly sunny, with a high of 41 degrees, though the wind chill will be as much as 10 degrees lower.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be bright and clear with a high of 30 degrees, the weather service said.

The rest of the week will mirror those conditions, though Friday will be warmer, with a high around 42 degrees.